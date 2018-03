10:52 Reported News Briefs Nissan 13, 5778 , 29/03/18 Nissan 13, 5778 , 29/03/18 Water bottle with a hidden camera at driver-theory test Two people were caught on their way out of a theory test for drivers in Jerusalem, carrying a bottle of water in which a camera was hidden.



