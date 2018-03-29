Indictment: Murder of Itamar Ben Gal of Har Bracha was terrorism

The Central District Attorney's Office has filed an indictment against 19-year-old Abed al-Karim Assi of Jaffa for the murder of Rabbi Itamar Ben-Gal of the Samarian community of Har Bracha.

Recounting details of the stabbing attack, the indictment states, "The defendant decided to commit an act of terror for nationalist-ideological reasons, and to cause the death of Jews for being Jews, in light of an argument that took place between him and Israel Defense Forces soldiers at the Ariel junction."