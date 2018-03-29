IDF: We will respond to Hamas provocations at the fence and deep in Gaza

Spokesman Ronen Manelis of the Israel Defense Forces issued a warning to the Hamas terrorist organization ahead of the marches to the security fence between Israel and Gaza scheduled for tomorrow.

Writing on Twitter, Manelis said, "We will not make it possible for Hamas leaders to hide in Gaza and send women and children to the fence. If needed, we will respond both at the fence and deep in the Strip against those behind these demonstrations - the military wing of Hamas. Our mission is one, to prevent a mass crossing of the fence, mass disorder and, mainly, to allow residents of the surrounding [Israeli communities] to live quietly."