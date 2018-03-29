Coalition chairman: Relations between Knesset Speaker and PM are normal

Coalition chairman Dudi Amsalem downplayed, Thursday morning, complaints against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's intention to speak at the torchlighting ceremony on Israel's 70th Independence Day Eve for the first time, against the reported wishes of Knesset Speaker Yuli-Yoel Edelstein.

Interviewed by Israel Defense Forces Radio, Amsalem said, "When the prime minister wants to speak to the nation, all the media will stand in line. He wants to speak as a matter of state. Relations between Netanyahu and Edelstein are normal."