Indictment: Ramming attack in Akko was terror

The Haifa District Attorney's Office filed an indictment on Thursday against 25-year-old Malik Yussef Nahar Asadi of Shefaram, on charges of attempted murder, an act of terrorism, as defined in the Anti-Terrorism Law.

Asadi is charged with carrying out a vehicle attack at several places in Akko on March 4th. This morning it was disclosed that the findings of the Shabak Israel Security Agency and police investigation indicate that Assadi carried out the demolitions on ideological-nationalist grounds.