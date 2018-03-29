The police will request the extension of the remand of the suspect in the murder of a woman yesterday on Derech Shlomo in Tel Aviv.
A gag order has been imposed on the details of the investigation.
Police to seek detention extension for suspect in Tel Aviv murder
