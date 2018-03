08:27 Reported News Briefs Nissan 13, 5778 , 29/03/18 Nissan 13, 5778 , 29/03/18 Minister Erdan: Investigate the complaint of Sara and Yair Netanyahu Public Security Minister Erdan told Israel Defense Forces Radio on Thursday that the attorney general should investigate the complaint submitted by Sara and Yair Netanyahu to the the Department for Investigating Police that details of their interrogations were leaked to the media. ► ◄ Last Briefs