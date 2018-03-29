08:20
Reported

News Briefs

  Nissan 13, 5778 , 29/03/18

Verdict due today in Ashdod port corruption case

The Be'er Sheva District Court will decide today whether to convict or acquit former chairman Alon Hassan of the Ashdod Ports Authority workers' committee and former director-general of the port, Shuki Sagis, for corruption.

Hassan is accused of soliciting and taking bribes, fraud and breach of trust of a public servant and a corporation, conspiring to commit a crime, accepting fraudulently under aggravated circumstances, and more. Sagis is accused of fraud and breach of trust of a public servant and a corporation, and receiving fraudulently under aggravated circumstances, but the indictment does not attribute bribery or receiving money to him.

Last Briefs