68 people have been killed in a fire that broke out in detention cells at a police station in Valencia, Venezuela.
Local authorities reported that the fire broke out after riots erupted among the inmates.
News BriefsNissan 13, 5778 , 29/03/18
Venezuela: 68 people killed in police-station fire
