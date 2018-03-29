Parts of M-16 assault rifles, ammunition clips and ammunition were seized with other weapons during Wednesday-evening operations by the Israel Defense Forces in Hevron.
The items were transferred to security agencies.
News BriefsNissan 13, 5778 , 29/03/18
Arms and ammunition seized in Hevron
