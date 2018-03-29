Hamas official: We won't allow demonstrators to confront IDF

A senior Hamas official has told the Yisrael Hayom newspaper that the organization had instructed its men to prevent Gaza demonstrators from marching toward the border fence and confronting Israel Defense Forces soldiers tomorrow.

The official said, "The members of the military wing will deploy in the gathering area of ​​the incident near Khan Younis and be a barrier between the demonstrators and the border fence Our instruction to the organizers is to prevent the demonstrators from crossing the 800-meter line from the fence. We will allow them to demonstrate within 800 meters of the fence, but we will not allow a procession towards the fence, and we made this clear to the organizers."