The airport in Eilat, was closed this morning due to the lack of visibility
The closing also includes the airport in Ovdah. The Airports Authority recommends that passengers clarify their flights with the airlines.
|
07:14
Reported
News BriefsNissan 13, 5778 , 29/03/18
Eilat-area airports closed due to poor visibility
The airport in Eilat, was closed this morning due to the lack of visibility
The closing also includes the airport in Ovdah. The Airports Authority recommends that passengers clarify their flights with the airlines.
Last Briefs