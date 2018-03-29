The IDF arrested on Thursday morning two suspects who crossed the border fence from southern Gaza into Israeli territory.
The suspects were transferred to security forces for questioning.
News BriefsNissan 13, 5778 , 29/03/18
IDF arrests two suspects who crossed the border fence from Gaza
