'The Arabs don't need excuses to carry out attacks'

MK Motti Yogev (Jewish Home), a member of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, told Arutz Sheva on Wednesday that he is convinced that the defense establishment will draw the necessary conclusions from the incidents of infiltrations from Gaza into Israel.

On Tuesday, three Arab terrorists were apprehended by IDF troops near the Tze’elim army base in southern Israel, after having walked for miles from Gaza. The terrorists were found to be carrying knives and grenades and admitted during interrogation that they had intended to attack soldiers.