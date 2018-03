British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn insisted on Wednesday he is not an anti-Semite “in any form”, two days after British Jews took to the streets to protest the anti-Semitism in his party.

“I’m not an anti-Semite in any way, never have been, never will be. I’ve opposed racism in any form all my life. It’s the way I was brought up, it’s the way I’ve lived my life,” he told the British Jewish News in an interview.