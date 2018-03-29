Danon on Iran deal: In 45 days the rules of the game will change

Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, on Wednesday cautioned the permanent members of the Security Council on the upcoming deadline regarding the Iranian nuclear deal.

“We are now at a critical juncture. It is the last chance to correct the mistakes of the past and recognize that we all must set off on a new path aimed at reining in Iran’s reckless behavior. To the permanent members of this Council I have a simple message: do not miss this opportunity. In forty-five days the clock will run out and the rules of the game will change,” he said at a meeting of the Security Council.