Trump replaces Veterans Affairs Secretary

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin will be replaced by Admiral Ronny L. Jackson, who served as the president’s personal physician.

"I am pleased to announce that I intend to nominate highly respected Admiral Ronny L. Jackson, MD, as the new Secretary of Veterans Affairs. In the interim, Hon. Robert Wilkie of DOD will serve as Acting Secretary. I am thankful for Dr. David Shulkin's service to our country and to our GREAT VETERANS!" Trump tweeted.

Shulkin, a Jewish American from Chicago, came under fire over expensive travel.