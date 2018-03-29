Haley: US to cap peacekeeping contributions at 25%

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Wednesday spoke at a UN Security Council open debate on peacekeeping, emphasizing the importance of clear benchmarks for success and calling for shared responsibility and shared costs for peacekeeping among member states.

“The UN Charter makes no mention of peacekeeping,” Haley said. “No one thought of these kinds of missions when the Security Council first met. But when given an appropriate mandate, and when properly managed and equipped, no one doubts that these missions can play an essential role supporting peace and saving lives. That is why peacekeeping reform remains a top priority for the United States. ”