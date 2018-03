21:46 Reported News Briefs Nissan 12, 5778 , 28/03/18 Nissan 12, 5778 , 28/03/18 In first, Caracal mixed gender battalion to deploy in Judea and Samaria The Caracal mixed-gender battalion will deploy in the Ramallah region for the first time. It had deployed on the Eilat border since its founding in 2000. ► ◄ Last Briefs