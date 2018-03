21:25 Reported News Briefs Nissan 12, 5778 , 28/03/18 Nissan 12, 5778 , 28/03/18 Ambassador David Friedman hints the US might replace Abbas US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman hinted in an interview on Wednesday that the United States might consider replacing Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas with someone else due to Abbas' reluctance to hold peace talks with Israel. "If Abu Mazen does not agree to return to negotiations, someone else will agree," said Friedman. ► ◄ Last Briefs