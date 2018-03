21:03 Reported News Briefs Nissan 12, 5778 , 28/03/18 Nissan 12, 5778 , 28/03/18 Beit El's upbeat Local Council Head: 'Come visit us on Passover' Read more Arutz Sheva interivews Shai Alon, indefatigable head of Beit El's Local Council, who welcomes readers to the thriving town. ► ◄ Last Briefs