20:27 Reported News Briefs Nissan 12, 5778 , 28/03/18 Nissan 12, 5778 , 28/03/18 Security coordinators of Gaza-area villages tell residents to carry guns over Passover The security coordinator's of Gaza-area communities have ordered residents to carry weapons throughout the Passover holiday ahead of the mass Arab march into Israel on Friday. ► ◄ Last Briefs