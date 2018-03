20:12 Reported News Briefs Nissan 12, 5778 , 28/03/18 Nissan 12, 5778 , 28/03/18 IDF general threatens 'harsh measures' against Gaza marches Read more General Yoav Mordechai describes steps IDF is taking to avoid confrontation during Hamas-planned marches along Gaza fence this Friday. ► ◄ Last Briefs