Members of Knesset from across the political spectrum pack food parcels for needy Israelis

Knesset Speaker Yoel ‘Yuli’ Edelstein and several other Members of Knesset took time out ahead of the upcoming Passover holiday to pack food parcels for the needy at Migdal Ohr, with the founder and dean of the Migdal Ohr educational network, Rabbi Yitzchak Dovid Grossman.

Rabbi Grossman led the campaign to collect money for the parcels and led the distribution to thousands of families. This is the 15th year running that Migdal Ohr have led such a drive before Passover.

As well as Edelstein, Housing and Construction Minister Yoav Galant (Kulanu), Labor Party Chairman Avi Gabbay, MK Ayelet Nahmias-Verbin (Zionist Union), MK Nurit Koren (Likud), MK Nissan Slominsky (Jewish Home) and the newest MK Pnina Tamano Shata (Yesh Atid), donated their time to the worthy cause.