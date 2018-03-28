IDF General says army will take 'harsh steps' against Gaza march

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Major General Yoav Mordechai, was interviewed this evening on the Al-Hura TV channel and warned that the IDF would act harshly to the marches towards the border that Hamas plans to hold on Friday.

"I want to say about the demonstrations, which I call` demonstrations of anarchy, rather than land Day demonstrations, that we will take harsh and harsh measures against any attempt by demonstrators to reach the security fence or try to break into Israeli territory. "

"The Israeli response will be strong, not just against the demonstrators," Major General Mordechai warned