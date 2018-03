18:48 Reported News Briefs Nissan 12, 5778 , 28/03/18 Nissan 12, 5778 , 28/03/18 Liberman: We will put an end to this absurdity Read more Responding to PA resumption of direct payments of salaries to terrorists, Defense Minister says Israel will act to end 'pay to slay.' ► ◄ Last Briefs