18:35 Reported News Briefs Nissan 12, 5778 , 28/03/18 Nissan 12, 5778 , 28/03/18 Israel warns it will use live fire on Gazans Israel has warned that its soldiers could use live fire if Gaza Palestinians try to breach the border with Israel during

a mass rally planned for Friday. The event marks the annual Palestinian Land Day, commemorating the killing

of six unarmed Arab protesters in Israel in 1976. It is expected to kick off more than six weeks of protests throughout the

Palestinian territories leading up to the inauguration of the new US embassy

in Jerusalem around May. AFP