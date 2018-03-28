UN Ambassador UN slams PA for funding terrorists. 'Put an end to terror and violence'

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon responded to the decision by the Palestinian Authority to directly fund payments to terrorist and their families from their official budget.

“Mahmoud Abbas has once again revealed his true intentions as he directly funds hundreds of millions of dollars to terrorists with blood on their hands,” said Ambassador Danon. “Once again, the Palestinians have responded to American initiatives aimed at reconciliation with support for terror and violence. We call on the international community, and the United Nations, to join the US in their pledge to put an end to the funding of Palestinian terror.”