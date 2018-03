16:58 Reported News Briefs Nissan 12, 5778 , 28/03/18 Nissan 12, 5778 , 28/03/18 Deputy Attorney General rules that Miri Regev can star in Culture Ministry videos Deputy Attorney General Dana Zilber ruled that Miri Regev can appear in videos that were paid for by the Culture Ministry. ► ◄ Last Briefs