Nissan 12, 5778 , 28/03/18 Israel's FM condemns grisly anti-Semitic murder in France Israel's Foreign Ministry said it was 'horrified" by the grisly anti-Semitic murder of Mirielle Knoll this past week. "Israel is horrified by the abhorrent murder in Paris of Holocaust survivor Mireille Knoll, the murder of a grandmother of eighty-five-year-olds on the basis of anti-Semitism and blind hatred only illustrates the need to continue the struggle against all forms of anti-Semitism, and we welcome the unequivocal and unequivocal assertion of the French president and the French establishment Full to combat anti-Semitism," said a statement.