Protesting Arab parapalegic not killed by Israeli soldiers, military investigation finds

An Israeli military investigation determined that a Gazan paraplegic was not killed by Israel Defense Forces troops attempting to quell a riot near the Gaza border fence.

Palestinian health officials said Ibrahim Abu Thurayya, 29, was shot in the head while demonstrating in Gaza in December, during protests against President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Thurayya had said he lost his legs in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza in 2008.

The investigation revealed that Israeli snipers stopped firing at the riot at least an hour before Palestinians say the double amputee, who used a wheelchair was killed, Ynet reported.

JTA