The Central District Attorney's Office filed an indictment against the Petach Tikvah resident in for multiple arson offenses and serious injury.

The man is suspected of setting fire to a yeshiva in Bnei Brak in 2016, causing a mother and her 7-month-old baby were hospitalized in the hospital for inhaling smoke. Last month he allegedly set fire to residential buildings and a yeshiva in Petah Tikva.