13:52 Reported News Briefs Nissan 12, 5778 , 28/03/18 Nissan 12, 5778 , 28/03/18 'I'm at the Shabbat dinner and a moment later I'm in Jenin' Soldier responsible for demolishing terrorists' houses receives medal from Chief of Staff after series of commendations for excellence. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs