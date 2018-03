12:27 Reported News Briefs Nissan 12, 5778 , 28/03/18 Nissan 12, 5778 , 28/03/18 Minister Katz to PA counterpart: First return Hadar and Oron Welfare Minister Chaim Katz meets with PA Labor Minister: 'Palestinian workers need decent living, but first we want the boys back.' Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs