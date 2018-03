10:21 Reported News Briefs Nissan 12, 5778 , 28/03/18 Nissan 12, 5778 , 28/03/18 General closure on Judea, Samaria, and Gaza declared Citing security situation, IDF announces closure of crossings to Gaza Strip, Judea and Samaria during Passover festival. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs