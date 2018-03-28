Arabs preparing for anti-Israel march

The Arab Supreme National Committee commemorating the 70th anniversary of Nakba Day on Tuesday approved the activities that will begin on Friday, marking Land Day, and will culminate on May 14, the date of Israel’s Independence Day to which Arabs refer as the “Nakba”, or “catastrophe”.

This year's Palestinian Arab protest marches will be held under the title "From generation to generation there is no substitute for the [right of] return and Al-Quds," which expresses Palestinian Arab adherence to the demand for the return of so-called “Palestinian refugees” and their descendants to the territory of the State of Israel.