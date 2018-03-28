00:14
  Nissan 12, 5778 , 28/03/18

Netanyahu: I'm on my way home, thanks everyone for your concern

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu tweeted a short time ago after being released from the hospital.

“Thank you everyone for your concern! I'm on my way home, I’m sure that a little rest and hot soup will work. Good night," he wrote.

