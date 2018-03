00:13 Reported News Briefs Nissan 12, 5778 , 28/03/18 Nissan 12, 5778 , 28/03/18 Litzman: I was happy to hear that Netanyahu's tests are normal Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman (United Torah Judaism) was updated on Tuesday evening on the condition of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. "I was updated on the condition of Prime Minister and Health Minister Netanyahu, and I was happy to hear that the tests are normal and that he feels better," Litzman said. "I hope that with the help of God he will recover in the coming hours. I wish you, Mr. Prime Minister, a speedy recovery and good health. Health is everything!” said Litzman. ► ◄ Last Briefs