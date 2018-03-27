23:42 Reported News Briefs Nissan 11, 5778 , 27/03/18 Nissan 11, 5778 , 27/03/18 Gabbay: I wish Netanyahu good health Zionist Union chairman Avi Gabbay issued a statement on Tuesday evening following the hospitalization of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. "I wish for the prime minister to sit down and have the Seder at his home, with his family in good health." ► ◄ Last Briefs