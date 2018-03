23:27 Reported News Briefs Nissan 11, 5778 , 27/03/18 Nissan 11, 5778 , 27/03/18 Liberman to Netanyahu: Wishing you a speedy recovery Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman on Tuesday wished Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu a speedy recovery following his hospitalization. "To our dear Prime Minister Netanyahu, I wish you a speedy recovery. It is important for me and all of the Jewish people to see you sit with your dear family for a healthy and complete Pesach seder, eat a lot of charoset and even a bit of maror," he tweeted. ► ◄ Last Briefs