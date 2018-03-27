23:20 Reported News Briefs Nissan 11, 5778 , 27/03/18 Nissan 11, 5778 , 27/03/18 Temperature: Peak Wednesdy, below average by Friday, seasonal Shabbat It will be partly cloudy overnight with a chance of isolated light rain in the north and moderate easterly winds over northern mountains. Variable cloudiness on Wednesday with isolated showers in the north. Warmer than usual with temperatures reaching Sharav extremes. Thursday will be partly cloudy with haze until noon, strong winds and a significant drop in temperature to the seasonal average. Rain and a chance of isolated thunderstorms are expected in the north and center starting in the evening and turning into scattered showers on Friday before weakening in the evening. Variable cloudiness and below-average temperatures on Friday will give way to clear to partly cloudy conditions on Saturday with a rise in temperature to the seasonal average. Wednesday highs:

Jerusalem, Kinneret/Sea of Galilee: 27Celsius/80Fahrenheit;

Golan Heights, Haifa: 26C/78F; Tel Aviv: 29/84;

Be'er Sheva, Dead Sea: 32/89; Eilat: 33/91 ► ◄ Last Briefs