PA campaign slogan "There is no substitute for return and Jerusalem"

The Palestinian Authority's Supreme National Committee commemorating the 70th anniversary of Nakba (Catastrophe) Day approved on Tuesday the activities that will begin on Friday, marking Land Day, and culminating on May 14. This year's PA return processions will be held under the heading "From generation to generation there is no substitute for return and Al-Quds," which expresses Arab adherence to the demand for the return of the refugees and their descendants to the territory of the State of Israel.

Muhammad Alian, coordinator of the committee's activities, said that the protest activity would begin next Friday near the Beit El checkpoint north of Ramallah. Simultaneously, confrontations are expected at the confrontation points throughout Judea and Samaria.