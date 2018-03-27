PA: Passover rites - 'dangerous precedent'

At the end of its meeting in Ramallah, the Palestinian Authority government warned against the consequences of Israel's permitting Jews to perform religious rituals near the gates of the Al-Aqsa mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, calling a re-creation of the Passover sacrifice a "dangerous precedent".

The PA also condemned the eight-month sentence given teenager Ahed Tamimi of the Samarian village of Nabi Saleh for assaulting an Israeli army officer and the United States Congress' vote to stop financial aid to the PA if it continues to pay pensions to PA security prisoners and the families of terrorists killed in action.