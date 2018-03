21:57 Reported News Briefs Nissan 11, 5778 , 27/03/18 Nissan 11, 5778 , 27/03/18 PM rushed to hospital Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was rushed to Hadassah Ein-Kerem Hospital on Tuesday evening, suffering from high fever and coughing. His personal physician, estimates that the prime minister did not complete the period of rest required for recovery from his illness two weeks ago, and therefore the symptoms worsened. The doctor decided that the prime minister would complete a number of tests at the hospital. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs