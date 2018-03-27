Moshe Lion: Love for Jerusalem will win

More than a thousand people are taking part in a pre-Passover toast at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Jerusalem, during which Moshe Lion delivered the speech announcing his candidacy for mayor of Jerusalem. While saying, "I do not speak in slogans" he said the campaign slogan that will accompany him throughout the race is "The love for Jerusalem will win."

The most prominent of things to do if he wins is seeing to the return and keeping of the young people who have left the capital. Leon pledged to work for the young and defined them as "the present and future" of the city.