21:20 Reported News Briefs Nissan 11, 5778 , 27/03/18 Nissan 11, 5778 , 27/03/18 60 UN ambassadors attend Danon's pre-Passover Seder Read more 'In an age when the UN tries to put into question the Jewish claim to Jerusalem it is important to know the 3,500 year history of the Jews.' ► ◄ Last Briefs