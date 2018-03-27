NIS 2 million for the family of a prisoner who committed suicide

The state and the Prisons Service will pay 2 million shekels to the family of an Arab detainee from the north, in his 30s, after he committed suicide in prison in 2010, according to Yediot Ahronot. The detainee tried to end his life in the Gilboa prison, from where he was transferred to Nitzan Prison, and even though he was supposed to be under surveillance - the IPS ignored the warnings about his condition and did not notice that he had ended his life in his cell.

The Nazareth Magistrate's Court recently ruled that the Prisons Service was negligent in protecting the deceased. "The psychiatrists of the Prisons Service were negligent in their duties and established a low level of supervision that did not suit his condition, and gave negligent medical care to the deceased, which caused his death even though there was no known psychiatric disorder or recourse to mental services in his past."