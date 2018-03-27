Report: IPS preparing for arrest of hundreds in Gaza march

Alongside the large deployment of the various security forces, the Israel Prisons Service is preparing for extreme scenarios that will require mass arrests of demonstrators attempting to cross the Gaza security fence, according to News 2.

In discussions held Tuesday, the main issue that arose is where these detainees will be housed, in view of the overcrowding already in place in Israeli jails, mainly due to the Supreme Court's "living conditions" ruling, which stipulates a minimum of three square meters per detainee. If the number arrested on Friday or subsequent events is greater than the space available, Public Safety Minister Erdan intends to call the government ministers by telephone and request a special permit to use emergency regulations to bypass the ruling.