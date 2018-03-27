20:26 Reported News Briefs Nissan 11, 5778 , 27/03/18 Nissan 11, 5778 , 27/03/18 Report: Trump won't come for Jerusalem embassy opening Despite the invitation from Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, United States President Donald Trump will not come to Jerusalem in May to attend the opening ceremony of the US embassy, according to News 2. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs