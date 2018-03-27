IDF to Gazans: Anarchy march a diversion from Gaza problems

As part of the Israel Defense Forces' preparations for the upcoming march on the Gaza security fence, the IDF Spokesperson's Office has begun an information campaign on the social networks aimed at the residents of Gaza. The campaign's slogan is "Not Return - Anarchy," an Arabic play on words used by organizers to describe the march.

The office is sending out direct messages to the public in Gaza, in order to expose Hamas' attempt to divert attention from the internal problems in Gaza (electricity, sewage, unemployment, etc.) and divert resources to what the officie is calling a useless procession. The IDF effort is being covered by the large Palestinian Authority media, such as the Maan news agency and the Jerusalem newspaper Al-Quds.